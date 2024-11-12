Stockton Kings Announce Roster for 2024-45 Season

November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the roster for the 2024-25 season.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Born Prior to NBA/Country Status

10 Brian Bowen II F 6-6 190 10/2/98 Sydney Kings/USA Returning Rights

11 Isaiah Crawford* F 6-6 220 11/1/01 Louisiana Tech/USA Two-Way Player

0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165 10/3/98 Detroit Mercy/USA Acquired

9 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 210 2/9/99 Texas A&M/USA Acquired

5 Boogie Ellis G 6-1 190 12/12/00 Southern California/USA Affiliate

33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 184 12/20/95 Marshall/USA Returning Rights

3 Isaac Jones* F-C 6-9 245 7/11/00 Washington State/USA Two-Way Player

15 Mason Jones* G 6-4 190 7/21/98 Arkansas/USA Two-Way Player

8 Skal Labissière F-C 6-10 235 3/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti Returning Rights

1 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235 8/2/94 Long Beach State/USA Returning Rights

24 Justin Powell G 6-6 197 5/9/01 Washington State/USA Acquired

324 Terry TaylorDrew Timme FF-C 6-56-10 230235 9/23/999/9/00 Austin Peay State/USAGonzaga/USA AffiliateAcquired

*Indicates Two-Way Contract

