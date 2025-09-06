Stockton Kings Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jaylin Williams

Published on September 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired the returning player rights to forward Jaylin Williams in a trade with the Grand Rapids Gold. In exchange, the Gold will receive Stockton's own first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Williams, 6-8, played his entire career at Auburn (2019-2024), where he averaged 9.3 points (51.1% FG, 34.6% 3pt, 77.6% FT), 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 21.4 minutes in 141 games (93 starts). During his senior year, Williams led the Tigers to the Cancun Challenge Riviera Division Championship title and was named Tournament MVP while receiving All-Tournament Team honors. By the end of his fifth year, he helped lead the Tigers to an SEC Tournament Championship title and held the Auburn men's basketball program records for career games played (141) and wins (114). After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Williams played with the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Summer League before suiting up for the Grand Rapids Gold, the Nuggets NBA G League affiliate. Last season, he averaged 8.6 points (52.7% FG, 39.7% 3pt, 81.3% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 19.0 minutes in 26 games.







NBA G League Stories from September 5, 2025

Stockton Kings Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jaylin Williams - Stockton Kings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.