Stars Fall to Blue in Overtime Thriller

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Salt Lake City Stars (15-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (13-12) (Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate), 133-131, Friday afternoon at the Paycom Center.

Four Salt Lake City players recorded 20+ points in the contest, led by guard Dereon Seabron with a game-high 29 points (9-of-23 FG) and nine assists. Seabron was supported by Max Abmas, Dane Goodwin, and Keshawn Justice, who added 25 (9-of-18 FG), 24 (8-of-18 FG), and 21 points (8-of-16 FG) respectively. Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe rejoined the Stars on the road, recording a 25-rebound and 11-point (3-of-8 FG) double-double. The G League rebound leader single-handedly grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, doubling Oklahoma City's team total (7).

Salt Lake City opened the contest with an impressive shooting performance from three-point territory, connecting with 70% (7-of-10) of their triples in the first frame. A 9-0 scoring run to open the second quarter gave the Stars a 39-37 lead with 9:09 remaining in the half, as the team maintained their advantage through the remainder of the frame, entering the break ahead, 62-58.

In the third, Salt Lake City extended their halftime lead over the Blue to as many as 16 points behind an impressive offensive frame from Seabron and Goodwin. The duo would combine for 28 points (collective 9-of-15 FG) in the quarter as Salt Lake City broke the 100-point threshold and took a nine-point (100-91) lead into the fourth.

Despite the Stars' lead, Oklahoma City rallied from behind in the final quarter of regulation, outscoring Salt Lake City 38-33 and sending the game into overtime, tied at 126.

Salt Lake City struck first in overtime with a driving layup from Seabron. The teams then traded baskets, inching closer to the final target score of 133. Oklahoma City earned a chance to seal the game from the free-throw line, and as both attempts were successful, the Stars fell, 133-131.

The Blue were led by forward Jahmi'us Ramsey who netted a team-high 27 points (10-of-16 FG) off the bench. Meanwhile, forward Miller Kopp led the Blue starters with 22 points (7-of-11 FG).

The Stars will stay on the road, taking on the Memphis Hustle on Sunday, March 9th. The game will tip off at 12:00 p.m. MT at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.