Hustle Lose to Lakers 128-124

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (12-12), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 128124 by the South Bay Lakers (9-15) at Landers Center.

Armando Bacot paced the Hustle with 31 points and six rebounds. David Johnson scored 27 points. Malachi Smith totaled 23 points and six assists. Nate Hinton contributed 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Yuki Kawamura registered 10 points and six assists.

Cole Swider led the Lakers with 25 points and nine rebounds. Christian Koloko totaled 20 points and 12 rebounds. Quincy Olivari registered 18 points and eight assists. Sir'Jabari Rice added 15 points off the bench. Grayson Murphy contributed 11 points and 10 assists.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the first half, Memphis opened the third quarter on a 17-0 run to take a double-digit lead. A 12-3 South Bay run tied the game at 109 with 6:22 remaining in the game. The Lakers went on a 6-0 run in the final minutes of the game to pull away with the win.

South Bay shot 59.3 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers. Memphis scored 21 points off turnovers and 25 fast break points. The Lakers outscored the Hustle 56-46 in the paint.

The Hustle home stand continues with a matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday, March 9, at 1 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

