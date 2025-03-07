Motor City Two-Ways Contribute to Win over San Diego

DETROIT, Mich. - Coming off a tough loss in their previous game versus Maine, the Motor City Cruise (13-10) got back in the win column with a win over the San Diego Clippers (11-13). The win puts the Cruise at the sixth seed of the Eastern Conference standings to conclude tonight's games, as the club seeks for their second playoff run in their fourth season as a franchise.

All Motor City two-ways contributed to the win with Ron Harper leading the club with 25 points after shooting 6-13 from beyond the arc. Harper also grabbed seven rebounds, tallied five assists and blocked two shots in the contest. Tolu Smith secured his 17 th double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 rebounds. The reigning NBA G League Player of the Week, Daniss Jenkins picked up where he left off and scored 23 points after shooting 9-17 from the floor. Jenkins also tallied seven assists and grabbed four rebounds. Additionally, Bobi Klintman made his 24 th appearance with Motor City on assignment and scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and tallied six assists in 41.5 minutes.

Cam Christie led the San Diego Clippers with 24 points and scored nine from the free-throw line and shot perfect 6-6. Patrick Baldwin Jr. appeared with San Diego on assignment to follow with 22 points and two blocked shots. D.J. Carton scored 19 points, and Iziah Brockington came off the bench to drop 18 as both nailed seven field goals in the game.

The Motor City Cruise jumped on an 11-2 run to open the game and never trailed after their key run. As Motor City looked to pull away in the second half, Cam Christie and D.J. Carton combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter to help pull the lead within three. After a couple of clutch free-throws by Daniss Jenkins in the closing seconds, Motor City was able to secure the win.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their West Coast trip, as the club will travel to South Bay to take on the Lakers (9-15) on Saturday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live at https://gleague.nba.com/.

