Osceola Magic Host First Place Greensboro Swarm at Osceola Heritage Park
March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic start its five-game homestand with two games against the first-place Greensboro Swarm on Sun. Mar. 9 at 3 p.m. and Mon. Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.
The Magic sit one game behind the Swarm and are looking for their second-straight playoff appearance. With a 14-9 record, the Magic are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, also a half-game behind a potential first-round bye in the G League playoffs. These will be the only games between the Magic and Swarm this season.
On Sunday, the Magic are hosting Orlando Magic Night, presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. Fans will enjoy special appearances from the 321 Hype Squad and the Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff!
The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive Jett Howard bobblehead upon entry.
All Osceola players will be wearing an exclusive Orlando Magic-themed jersey. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a signed game-worn jersey from their favorite member of the Magic.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 7, 2025
- Long Island Nets Announce Roster Changes - Long Island Nets
- Game Preview: at Austin Spurs - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Host First Place Greensboro Swarm at Osceola Heritage Park - Osceola Magic
- Hustle Lose to Lakers 128-124 - Memphis Hustle
- South Bay Hustles by Memphis - South Bay Lakers
- Motor City Two-Ways Contribute to Win over San Diego - Motor City Cruise
- Stockton Kings Acquire Rights and First-Round Pick in Three-Team Trade - Stockton Kings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Host First Place Greensboro Swarm at Osceola Heritage Park
- Colin Castleton Signs 10-Day Contract with Toronto Raptors
- Osceola Magic Overpower Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Take Down Windy City Bulls in Overtime Thriller
- Osceola Magic Blow Past Windy City Bulls