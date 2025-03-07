Osceola Magic Host First Place Greensboro Swarm at Osceola Heritage Park

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic start its five-game homestand with two games against the first-place Greensboro Swarm on Sun. Mar. 9 at 3 p.m. and Mon. Mar. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Magic sit one game behind the Swarm and are looking for their second-straight playoff appearance. With a 14-9 record, the Magic are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, also a half-game behind a potential first-round bye in the G League playoffs. These will be the only games between the Magic and Swarm this season.

On Sunday, the Magic are hosting Orlando Magic Night, presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. Fans will enjoy special appearances from the 321 Hype Squad and the Orlando Magic mascot, Stuff!

The first 1,000 fans will receive an exclusive Jett Howard bobblehead upon entry.

All Osceola players will be wearing an exclusive Orlando Magic-themed jersey. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on a signed game-worn jersey from their favorite member of the Magic.

