Charge Comeback Comes up Short

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (10-16) fell at home to the Maine Celtics (17-10), 114-110, in front of 4,524 fans on Friday night.

Down by as many as 32 in the second half, the Charge chipped away to get the deficit down to 113-110 with 17.6 seconds left. Eli Hughes tried an attempt to tie it from the corner on a 27-footer on the next possession but couldn't convert. Luke Travers finished with a near triple-double effort of 17 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists with two steals. Jules Bernard scored 17 and Hughes finished with 14 points, both off the bench.

Maine was led by J.D. Davison's 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting with 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the triple-double. Jay Scrubb and Cleveland State product Tristan Enaruna each scored 18 points for the Celtics. Maine has won nine of their last ten games.

The two teams will meet again at Cleveland Public Hall tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. with a Charge team card set giveaway.

