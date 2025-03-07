Stockton Kings Acquire Rights and First-Round Pick in Three-Team Trade

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, agreed to trade guard Boogie Ellis to the Indiana Mad Ants. In exchange, the Austin Spurs agreed to trade the returning player rights of guard Matt Lewis and their own 2026 NBA G League Draft first-round pick to the Stockton Kings. The Indiana Mad Ants agreed to trade Kyle Mangas to the Austin Spurs.

Lewis, 6-5, played collegiately at James Madison University (2017-2021). He finished his senior campaign as the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, capping his collegiate run finishing third in school history with 1,928 points and eighth with 341 assists. He is the first player in JMU history to be named All-CAA in three different seasons. Lewis played two seasons with the Iowa Wolves (2021-23), averaging 12.0 points (41.5% FG, 39.1% 3PT, 72.3% FT), 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 31.0 minutes per game over 63 career games (60 starts). He is currently playing in the Greek Basketball League.

Ellis appeared in 11 games (two starts) for the Kings this season, averaging 9.5 points (36.7% FG, 40.6% 3PT, 66.7% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 20.0 minutes per game.

