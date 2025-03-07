Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Motor City Cruise

March 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to ShawnDre Jones from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the rights to Jack Gohlke.

Jones, a 6-0, 170-pound guard, appeared in 30 games (two starts) with the Motor City Cruise during the 2023-24 season, averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14.2 minutes per game. The University of Richmond product has appeared in 176 career NBA G League games in five seasons with the Canton Charge, Northern Arizona Suns, and the Motor City Cruise, averaging 7.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

