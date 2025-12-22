Carolina Ascent Completes Permanent Transfer for Brianna Martinez

Published on December 22, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC today announced that the club has completed a permanent move for defender Brianna Martinez, following her initial loan stint from NWSL side Orlando Pride SC.

Martinez, who joined Carolina ahead of the 2025 campaign, quickly emerged as an important piece of Carolina's back line. The defender has started 11 matches, logging over 1,000 minutes across the first half of the season.

"We are delighted to secure Bri for the rest of the season," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She has been such an important player for us from the moment she arrived. Bri has had an equally impressive impact off the pitch and in the community."

#2 Brianna Martinez celebrates her first professional goal with #12 Sydney Studer on October 18 against Brooklyn FC.

During her time on loan, Martinez has ranked among the team's leaders, ranking top five on the team in clearances, blocks, crosses, and key passes completed.

On October 18 at Brooklyn FC, Martinez opened the scoring, burying a rebound for her first professional goal in a 2-1 victory.







