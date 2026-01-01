Stingrays Acquire the Rights of Forward Kaleb Ergang in Trade with Adirondack

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that the team has acquired the rights of forward Kaleb Ergang from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for forward Tanner Edwards.

Ergang, 25, broke into professional hockey last season playing in 13 games with the Thunder, tallying nine points (6g, 3a). This season, Ergang has skated in 21 games for the Manchester Storm of the EIHL, logging 13 points (4g, 9a).

The 5-foot-10, 165 pound forward joined Adirondack last season following four seasons with NCAA Division I Ferris State. In 2024-25 with the Bulldogs, he served as the team's assistant captain and finished with 21 points (6g, 15a) in 35 games. His 15 assists ranked second on the team and his 21 points ranked third. The Spruce Grove, Alberta native skated in 109 games with Ferris State, totaling 49 points (17g, 32a).

South Carolina returns to action tomorrow against the Greensboro Gargoyles. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

