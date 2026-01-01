Thunder Acquire Forward Tanner Edwards from South Carolina

Published on January 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Tanner Edwards with the South Carolina Stingrays

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Tanner Edwards with the South Carolina Stingrays(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Tanner Edwards from the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for the rights to forward Kaleb Ergang.

Edwards, 25, has played eight games this season with the South Carolina Stingrays and one game with the Toledo Walleye. Prior to his professional career, the Anchorage, Alaska native played his final collegiate year with University of Alaska-Anchorage and totaled three goals and five assists for eight points in 31 games.

In a total of 52 NCAA (D1) games with Minnesota State University and University of Alaska-Anchorage, Edwards had five goals and six assists for 11 points.

The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, January 7 against Worcester before hosting Norfolk for Affiliation Weekend on Friday, January 9 and Saturday, January 10. Come meet New Jersey Devils' mascot, NJ Devil, on January 9 and Utica Comets' mascot, Naudie, On January 10. Enjoy drink specials both nights and the Thunder will wear special New Jersey Devils themed jerseys both games!

Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.