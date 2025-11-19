Vitelli Loaned from Manitoba to Savannah

Published on November 19, 2025

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







STATELINE, Nev. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that forward Reece Vitelli has been loaned to the team from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Vitelli, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in 198 career games across the ECHL and AHL, recording 35 goals and 100 assists. He signed an AHL contract with Manitoba this past summer.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season with the Ghost Pirates, appearing in 57 games and posting 12 goals and 40 assists - the latter matching a franchise record for most assists in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing Savannah to retain his ECHL playing rights.

The Ghost Pirates return to action on Thursday for a morning matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters, with puck drop scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







