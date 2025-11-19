Americans Open Two-Week Road Trip in Idaho

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series tonight in Idaho against the Steelheads. This first meeting of the regular season between the two clubs.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans rallied for two goals in the third period, but it was not enough as the Tulsa Oilers handed the Americans their third straight loss 4-2 on Saturday night in Allen. The Oilers blew open a close game in the second period scoring three times. Oilers forward Drew Elliott scored a pair in the middle frame. His third goal in three games against the Americans this season. Adam McMaster and Ryan Lautenbach scored the other two goals for Tulsa. Danny Katic and Brayden Watts had the two Americans goals. Watts leads the Americans with five goals this season and in scoring with 11 points

Americans Add Netminder: The Americans traded for goaltending help on Tuesday afternoon acquiring goalie David Tendeck from the Florida Everblades for future considerations. He was 1-1 with Florida this season with a 0.965 save percentage.

Costantini Makes Another Start: Marco Costantini stopped 20 of 24 shots last Saturday night making his eighth straight start for the Americans. He's 3-3-2 in eight games this year with the Americans. He owns a 0.916 save percentage.

Watts Remains Hot: Americans forward Brayden Watts continued his hot stretch in November. In addition to his recent hat trick in Tulsa, he has 10 points in his last six games. He is second on the team averaging 1.10 points per game.

Fewest Games in the Division: The Americans have played just 10 games so far this season (4-4-2-0). Their opponent tonight, the Idaho Steelheads, have played 14 games. Only the Savannah Ghost Pirates have played fewer games this season with nine total.

From the Affiliation: The Belleville Senators have recalled forward Danny Katic from the Americans. Katic had two or more points in three of five games this season with the Americans. In one game with the Belleville Senators this season he has no points and two penalty minutes. Mark Duarte had two goals last Saturday night in Belleville's win earning the number three star. Goalie Jackson Parsons stopped 35 of 36 shots to earn the win. He's 2-0 with a 0.970 save percentage.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 4-4-2

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 1-1-1

Last 10: 4-4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (5) Brayden Watts

Assists: (7) Andre Anania

Points: (11) Brayden Watts

+/- (+4) Brad Morrison

PIM's (22) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 7-6-1

Home: 2-4-0

Away: 5-2-1

Last 10: 5-4-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (6) Mitch Wahl

Assists: (6) Chris Dodero

Points: (10) Brendan Hoffmann and Mitch Wahl

+/-: (+11) Connor Punnett

PIM's (35) Mitch Wahl

