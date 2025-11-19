Tahoe Knight Monsters Announce Schedule Changes

Published on November 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the following changes to their schedule for the 2025-26 ECHL season.

The Knight Monsters game originally scheduled for Thursday, January 15, on the road against the Wichita Thunder at 5:05 pm PT, will now be played on Saturday, January 17, with puck drop at 4:05 pm PT (6:05 pm in Wichita).

In addition, the Knight Monsters' home game originally scheduled for Sunday, February 8, against the Utah Grizzlies, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 4, with puck drop at 7:00 pm PT. The Wednesday contest will still be part of the Knight Monsters' Retro Weekend series.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 10:30 am, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 10:20 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







