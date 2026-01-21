Blades Face Swamp Rabbits out of All-Star Break

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke (right)

Florida Everblades forward Reid Duke (right)

Greenville, SC. - The Florida Everblades return from the All-Star break with a three-in-three road swing, starting against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, January 23 at 7:05 p.m.

Florida's nine-game point streak ended on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen, which also marked the end of a 12-game point streak on home ice. Craig Needham extended his point streak to ten games in the loss.

Greenville, meanwhile, enters this week having lost three of their last four games, one to the Savannah Ghost Pirates and two to the Atlanta Gladiators, while also defeating Atlanta once. Former Everblade Cam Hausinger has two goals in his last three games, while the Swamp Rabbits have only managed to score two or less goals in each of their last five games.

Back in November, Florida took two of three from Greenville, winning 5-0 and 3-2 before losing 2-1 in the final game. Nine different Everblades found the back of the net during the series, while David Tendeck made 31 saves for the school day shutout win.

This is the Everblades last trip to Greenville this season. Florida's next meeting against the Swamp Rabbits comes on March 4 at Hertz Arena for two games to end the season series.

