Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack Randl of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 12-18. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.

Randl scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 25-year-old scored a goal in a 4-1 win on Friday, scored twice and dished out a pair of assists in a 7-1 victory on Saturday and had two assists in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 41 points (20g-21a) in 55 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Worcester while adding six points (1g-5a) in 31 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45g-49a) in 160 career collegiate games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan and 100 points (41g-59a) in 158 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Jack Randl, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







ECHL Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.