Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack Randl of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 12-18. It is the second time this season he has received the weekly honor.
Randl scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games last week.
The 25-year-old scored a goal in a 4-1 win on Friday, scored twice and dished out a pair of assists in a 7-1 victory on Saturday and had two assists in a 3-0 win on Sunday.
A native of Carpentersville, Illinois, Randl has totaled 41 points (20g-21a) in 55 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Worcester while adding six points (1g-5a) in 31 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Randl recorded 94 points (45g-49a) in 160 career collegiate games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Michigan and 100 points (41g-59a) in 158 career games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Jack Randl, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kansas City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
ECHL Stories from January 21, 2026
- Icemen Acquire Forward T.J. Friedmann from Adirondack - Jacksonville Icemen
- Bison Sign Forward Tanner Schachle - Bloomington Bison
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, January 23rd - Game 39/72 - Reading Royals
- Randl Named ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time this Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Randl Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Gargoyles Weekly Recap - January 20 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- McAllister Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Logan Terness Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week After First Career Shutout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Terness Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Acquire Adrien Beraldo from Jacksonville - Adirondack Thunder
- Blades Face Swamp Rabbits out of All-Star Break - Florida Everblades
- Milo Roelens, Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Inside the Swamp: January 12-19 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.