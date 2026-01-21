Perch Profiles: Ryan Richardson

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

*Greensboro Gargoyles forward Ryan Richardson scored four goals in three games over the team's road trip to Boise, ID. The rookie from Clarkson University is now tied for the team lead in scoring with eight goals in 31 games. Get to know the red hot 24-year-old from Stittsville, ON.

Richardson spent the past four seasons with the Clarkson Golden Knights in the NCAA's ECAC conference. He worked his way up the lineup as a hard-working two-way forward. He became the team's Captain during his senior year for the 2024-25 season and was honored as just the third Golden Knight to wear number 6, in the name of former Clarkson player Mike Morrison, for his hard work ethic and leadership skills on and off the ice.

Richardson started playing hockey at three years old. He grew up with two sisters just minutes from the Canadian Tire Center, making him a lifelong Ottawa Senators fan. He also cheers for Canada's baseball team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

He played almost his entire youth and junior hockey career with the Smiths Falls Bears in the CCHL, adding one year in the USHL with the Fargo Force during the 2021-22 season before entering college.

FUN FACTS

Birthday: April 9, 2001

Nickname: Richy

If You Weren't A Hockey Player? Rugby

Collections: First goal or other special pucks

Hobbies Away From the Rink: Golfing, canoeing, and playing guitar

Nerdiest Trait: His Clash Royale account

Looks Up To: His parents

Pregame Superstition: Special electrolyte potion







