Gargoyles Weekly Recap - January 20

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves, saw Tyler Weiss reign in the first hat trick in franchise history on Saturday night, as the team took two points on the road in Reading.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

Greensboro had a sour start to their weekend, being shutout 6-0 in the opener at Reading on Friday, January 16. The Royals scored twice in the first period and added four more in the second period. A very critical Head Coach Scott Burt challenged his team after the loss, saying there needs to be pride on never being outworked and committing to a more physical game.

Burt's team responded Saturday night finding a 4-1 victory. Jordan Biro sparked the offense, scoring his first career goal. Tyler Weiss took charge the rest of the way, giving Greensboro a 2-0 lead in the opening minutes of the second period. After Reading got on the board later in the second, Weiss scored a pair of goals in the third period in his first career hat trick, also marking the first hat trick in Gargoyles franchise history. Arty Borshyov and Logan Nelson each recorded multi-point nights with two assists.

The Gargoyles closed out the weekend with a 1 PM afternoon game on Martin Luther King Day. Greensboro played shorthanded, using defenseman Dalton Skelly and Billy Roche in their forward corps with Patrick Newell and Demetrios Koumontzis out of the lineup. The Royals scored twice in the second period, taking a 2-0 lead. Biro answered with his second goal of the weekend to get the Gargoyles within one with 5:07 remaining in regulation. Reading would regain their two-goal lead 27 seconds later, but the Gargoyles found life again from a power play goal by Weiss with 2:00 left. Greensboro would go back on another power play four seconds later, but could not net the equalizer as Reading celebrated a 3-2 win.

ON DECK

This week, the Gargoyles return home after eight games on the road. For the first time, the franchise matches up against the Adirondack Thunder.

The Thunder rank third in the North Division and 6th in the Eastern Conference, one point behind Reading. They are 18-11-4-1 this season with 41 points. Brannun McManus leads Adirondack in all scoring categories with 32 points in 34 games from 15 goals and 17 assists. Jeremy Brodeur leads their crease with 12 wins in 19 appearances, a 2.22 goals against average, and a .924 save percentage.

The Thunder have converted 19.6 percent of their power plays, ranking 13th in the ECHL. The Gargoyles are 27th at 13.8 percent on the advantage. Defensively, the Gargoyles have the sixth best penalty kill, preventing 85.1 percent of chances. The Thunder have killed 80.3 percent of their penalties, 19th in the ECHL.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Jordan Biro scored his first career goal on Saturday, January 17 in the first period of the Gargoyles' 4-1 win. The rookie forward had seven points, all on assists, going into the weekend and picked up a second goal Monday, now with goals in back to back games.

Tyler Weiss scored his first career hat trick with three consecutive goals, including the game winner, for the Gargoyles in their Saturday win. His performance also marked the first hat trick in franchise history. After adding a goal on Monday, Weiss now has 19 points (10G-9A), leading the active roster in goal scoring and total points.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- TREVOR ZINS

Greensboro Gargoyles defenseman Trevor Zins is on pace to eclipse 200 ECHL games played this season. Over his four year professional career, Zins has accumulated 32 points in 167 career games from the blue line. Get to know the 27 year old from St. Michael, MN.

Zins signed with the Indy Fuel in 2023 after playing 69 games over two seasons in the NCAA at the University of St. Thomas. Before college, he was a product of the BCHL putting up 46 points in 58 games during his final season in Junior. After 30 games with the Fuel, Zins was traded to the Idaho Steelheads, where he found his home for the next two seasons. On October 28, 2025, the Gargoyles announced they had acquired the defenseman in a trade with Idaho to bring Zins to Greensboro. He has since played in 30 games tallying five points on a goal and four assists.

ROSTER TRANSACTIONS

On Thursday, January 15, the Gargoyles signed forward Graeme McCrory from the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen. McCrory made his ECHL debut on Friday in Reading and played in all three games against the Royals.

On Tuesday, January 20, Tyler Weiss was recalled to the AHL by the Chicago Wolves. After eight points in his last five games, Weiss could have a chance to make his AHL debut this week.

