ECHL Transactions - January 21
Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 21, 2026:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Steve Oleksy, F
Orlando:
Eric Olson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete T.J. Friedmann, F Traded to Jacksonville
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Acquired from Jacksonville
Atlanta:
Add Jack O'Brien, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kalan Lind, F Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Billy Roche, D Traded to South Carolina
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Weiss, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Traded to Jacksonville
Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from Reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G Recalled by Ontario
Jacksonville:
Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Acquired from Greenville
Add T.J. Friedmann, F Acquired from Adirondack
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Traded to Adirondack
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Add Cooper Flinton, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tyler Bird, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Reading:
Add Noah Stock, G Added as EBUG (AM)
Delete Noah Stock, G Released as EBUG (PM)
Savannah:
Add Ryan McAllister, F Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers
Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Billy Roche, D Acquired from Greensboro
Delete Billy Roche, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Kruse, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Colin Swoyer, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Dylan Moulton, D Transferred to IR 14 Day
Tulsa:
Delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Luke Antonacci, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jack Ricketts, F Recalled by Tucson
Wichita:
Add Ryan Olsen, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Jake Wahlin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete John Gormley, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 1/20
Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 1/20
