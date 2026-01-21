ECHL Transactions - January 21

Published on January 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 21, 2026:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Steve Oleksy, F

Orlando:

Eric Olson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F Traded to Jacksonville

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Acquired from Jacksonville

Atlanta:

Add Jack O'Brien, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Yoder, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryley Appelt, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kalan Lind, F Assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Delete Connor Galloway, F Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Billy Roche, D Traded to South Carolina

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Weiss, F Recalled by Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Traded to Jacksonville

Add Pierce Charleson, G Activated from Reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G Recalled by Ontario

Jacksonville:

Add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D Acquired from Greenville

Add T.J. Friedmann, F Acquired from Adirondack

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D Traded to Adirondack

Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Milo Roelens, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Cooper Flinton, F Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tyler Bird, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Reading:

Add Noah Stock, G Added as EBUG (AM)

Delete Noah Stock, G Released as EBUG (PM)

Savannah:

Add Ryan McAllister, F Assigned from Charlotte by Florida Panthers

Delete Connor Gregga, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Reece Vitelli, F Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Billy Roche, D Acquired from Greensboro

Delete Billy Roche, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Kruse, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Colin Swoyer, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Brandon Hawkins, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Dylan Moulton, D Transferred to IR 14 Day

Tulsa:

Delete Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Delete Konnor Smith, D Recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Luke Antonacci, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jack Ricketts, F Recalled by Tucson

Wichita:

Add Ryan Olsen, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Jake Wahlin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete John Gormley, D Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 1/20

Delete Kyle Crnkovic, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda 1/20







