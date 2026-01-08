Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate
Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, and PeeWee A American teams open the 2026 calendar year portion of the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with seven games over the January 10th-11th set.
The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (16-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) enter the slate on with undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 30-0 record.
"Looking to start 2026 off the same way we left off 2025, and being able to do that mostly at home to start the new year is always exciting. Looking forward to a great 2026 and it all starts this weekend" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.
Mite C Games:
Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
Mite A Games:
Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Genesis
Jan. 11, 3:00 p.m. at Spring Mountain vs. Genesis
Squirt A National (16-0-0) Games:
Jan. 10, 12:00 p.m. vs. Snider Hockey
PeeWee B National (11-5-0) Games:
Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers
PeeWee A American (14-0-0) Games:
Jan. 10, 2:00 p.m. at Santander Arena vs. Snider Hockey
Jan. 11, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Campus Wild
ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026
- Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate - Reading Royals
- Huard Loaned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading - Reading Royals
- TrueTimber Named "Official Camo" Sponsor of the Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gargoyles Tie Game in Third But Fall 5-3 in Opener against Idaho - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Americans Rally from Three Down to Beat Wichita - Allen Americans
- Mavericks Lead the League - Kansas City Mavericks
- Steelheads Top Gargoyles 5-3 in First-Ever Meeting - Idaho Steelheads
- MacDonald's Three Points Help Bison Clip Wings - Bloomington Bison
- Railers Drop 4-1 Wednesday Night Decision to Thunder - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate
- Yaniv Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley from Loan to Reading
- Massimo Rizzo Selected to 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, January 9th - Game 32/72
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, January 3rd - Game 31/72