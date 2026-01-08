Reading Junior Royals Open 2026 DVHL Slate

Published on January 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, and PeeWee A American teams open the 2026 calendar year portion of the 2025-26 Delaware Valley Hockey League season with seven games over the January 10th-11th set.

The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (16-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) enter the slate on with undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 30-0 record.

"Looking to start 2026 off the same way we left off 2025, and being able to do that mostly at home to start the new year is always exciting. Looking forward to a great 2026 and it all starts this weekend" - Director of the Reading Junior Royals Bryce Witman.

Mite C Games:

Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

Mite A Games:

Jan. 10, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Genesis

Jan. 11, 3:00 p.m. at Spring Mountain vs. Genesis

Squirt A National (16-0-0) Games:

Jan. 10, 12:00 p.m. vs. Snider Hockey

PeeWee B National (11-5-0) Games:

Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m. at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers

PeeWee A American (14-0-0) Games:

Jan. 10, 2:00 p.m. at Santander Arena vs. Snider Hockey

Jan. 11, 7:30 a.m. at Santander Arena vs. Campus Wild







ECHL Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.