Wells Denies Hearltanders in 4-0 Loss to Kansas City
Published on March 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Dylan Wells made 25 saves and Colby MacArthur scored twice in his pro debut to push the Kansas City Mavericks past the Iowa Heartlanders, 4-0, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. MacArthur notched the first two goals of the game in the second period at 8:53 and 15:31.
The Mavericks' third goal came at 10:50 of the third period with a deflection from David Cotton. Bobo Carpenter scored the final goal with an empty-netter at 17:21 of the third.
William Rousseau made 21 saves in defeat.
The Heartlanders hit the road this weekend for a three-in-three against the Bloomington Bison, starting Friday at 7:00 p.m. Iowa is next at home Mar. 27 for Landerpalooza, pres. by iHeartMedia.
Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.
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