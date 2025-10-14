Long Island to launch MLS NEXT Pro team in 2027

MLS NEXT Pro today announced the addition of a seventh independent club to the League. The Island F.C. plans to begin playing in 2027 in a new stadium in Uniondale, New York. The club will become the fourth MLS NEXT Pro team in the Tri-State Area and the first on Long Island.

The Island F.C. Principal Owner and Chairman Mitchell Rechler and Team President Peter Zaratin plan to build a privately funded, fan-friendly stadium at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, NY. Designed to seat 2,500 at launch with the ability to increase to 5,000 seats, the multifunctional stadium and entertainment complex will also serve as a year-round academy training facility and host various competition sports and community events. It is intended to provide a gathering place for Long Islanders as well as generate local economic activity.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Island F.C. to MLS NEXT Pro. Long Island has a tremendous soccer tradition, with passionate sports fans that we know will embrace this new club, ¬Â said Ali Curtis, President of MLS NEXT Pro. "During the expansion process, Mitchell and his group continuously demonstrated their deep commitment and passion for the sport and for the Long Island community. The Island F.C. will be a great addition to MLS NEXT Pro and we look forward to their first game. ¬Â

"Since 1960, my family has focused on building Long Island to create a better quality of life for its residents, and this is another exciting step in that mission, ¬Â said Rechler. "We have invested in the soccer space across Nassau and Suffolk for 20 years, and we are proud to bring professional soccer to our community with a club that will create lasting opportunities and give Long Islanders a team they can truly call their own. ¬Â

In addition to launching an MLS NEXT Pro team, The Island F.C. is focused on expanding opportunities for young players to grow and succeed as well, with future programming to be announced soon. Enhanced scholarship programs and a strengthened youth-college-pro pathway will help aspiring athletes pursue their goals. Youth academy expansion efforts in Suffolk County will further unify Long Island's player development landscape - bridging Nassau and Suffolk through shared infrastructure, elite training access and long-term investment.

"We're building a legacy for Long Island - one rooted in opportunity, pride, and lasting impact, ¬Â said Zaratin. "Our mission is to empower aspiring soccer players through an Island-wide development pathway that ensures every player - regardless of background or gender - can reach their full potential in the game, while delivering a stadium experience that energizes fans, strengthens communities, and reflects the rich diversity of Long Island. ¬Â

"Soccer is one of the fastest growing sports and we are honored to have a professional soccer team right here in Nassau County, which will provide dynamic entertainment and create economic prosperity, ¬Â said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

"Soccer is one of the most popular sports for our youth, and thousands of fans are dedicated to their favorite teams around the world, ¬Â said Edward P. Romaine, Suffolk County Executive. "The addition of a new MLS NEXT Pro team on Long Island would be a legacy achievement that will be supported for years. Thank you to all who are working to bring this dream to Long Island. ¬Â

The Island F.C. plans to announce its full branding, including logos, as well as stadium renderings in Spring 2026.

Pending sanctioning approval by the U.S. Soccer Federation, The Island F.C. joins fellow MLS NEXT Pro independent clubs that will begin play in the coming years: AC Grand Rapids, Cleveland, CT United FC and Jacksonville Armada. Two independent clubs currently compete in the League: Carolina Core FC and Chattanooga FC, both of whom began playing in 2024.







