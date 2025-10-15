Michigan Arsenal Join the AF1

Published on October 15, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Saginaw, MI - The Arena Football 1 (AF1) league proudly announced today that the Michigan Arsenal is the newest franchise to join its growing lineup of teams for the upcoming season. The announcement was made during a press conference held in The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan, with AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher and key members of the Michigan Arsenal organization in attendance.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Michigan Arsenal to the AF1 family," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "Michigan has a deep and passionate football culture, and the Arsenal brings a powerful new presence to our league. This franchise is going to be something special for fans across the state."

The Michigan Arsenal will play its home games at The Dow Event Center, bringing high-octane, Arena football action to one of the nation's most dedicated sports regions. Team representatives revealed the official logo and branding at the press event,

"I'm excited about bringing the Michigan Arsenal to the Dow Center, here in Saginaw. This is an exciting time with a great city that was built and founded on the industrial labor and the automotive industry." Said team Arsenal owner George Bradford, "This is absolutely fantastic, but more importantly, the AF1 is one of the best leagues in the industry, so I'm looking forward to a great year, a fantastic season, and bringing a championship to the city of Saginaw."

More information about the 2026 season schedule will be coming soon. The previous website will be under construction before debuting as the Michigan Arsenals' official page.







