AF1 Daily Transactions - October 15, 2025

Published on October 15, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Two additions on the West Coast today. The Washington Wolfpack adds a signal caller, and their rival, the Oregon Lightning, brings on a new wide receiver.

Here are the October 15th signings:

Adam Kruse - Washington - QB - 5'10" 185 - University of Mary

Trevor Hensley - Oregon - WR - 6'2" 205 - Milligan University







Arena Football One Stories from October 15, 2025

