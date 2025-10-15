AF1 Daily Transactions - October 15, 2025
Published on October 15, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Two additions on the West Coast today. The Washington Wolfpack adds a signal caller, and their rival, the Oregon Lightning, brings on a new wide receiver.
Here are the October 15th signings:
Adam Kruse - Washington - QB - 5'10" 185 - University of Mary
Trevor Hensley - Oregon - WR - 6'2" 205 - Milligan University
Arena Football One Stories from October 15, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.