Portland Fire Names Alex Sarama as Head Coach

Published on October 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced the hiring of Alex Sarama as head coach, continuing the team's momentum toward its 2026 on-court debut.

A globally respected innovator in basketball coaching, Sarama is recognized as one of the leading voices in modern player development, known for blending creativity, performance science, and a deep understanding of how athletes learn and adapt. Sarama draws from the constraints-led approach (CLA) methodology that emphasizes flexibility, decision-making, and game-representative learning, principles that will define the Fire's identity as a modern, athlete-centered organization.

Sarama and the team's philosophy is built around the long-term health and wellbeing of athletes, helping players extend their careers, reduce injury risk, and continue to thrive even after their playing days are over. His work has influenced coaches, players, and development systems across every level of sport - from youth and collegiate programs to the WNBA, NBA, and other professional sports leagues and federations.

"Alex represents the next generation of coaching," said Fire General Manager Vanja Èernivec. "He's not just teaching the game, he's transforming it. His approach to player development, grounded in evidence-based science, research and creativity, aligns with our vision to make Portland a global hub for innovation in women's sports."

"The opportunity to build something from the ground up is unique," added Sarama. "At the Fire, we're not just creating a team - we're redefining how the game is taught and played, through an approach centered around adaptability and supported by evidence-informed methodologies. We want to create a new standard for the game."

Sarama joins the Fire after most recently serving as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he helped shape one of the NBA's most forward-thinking player development programs. Prior to his time in Cleveland, Sarama held coaching and player development roles with several organizations, including the London Lions, Paris Basketball, the Rip City Remix, and NBA EMEA.

A native of Guildford, England, Sarama is also the founder of Transforming Basketball, a global movement reshaping how coaches teach and players learn. His bestselling book, Transforming Basketball, has become a touchstone for modern coaching worldwide. He has delivered clinics in more than 40 countries and consulted for numerous international federations and organizations.

With Sarama's appointment, the Fire's basketball operations - led by Èernivec and Vice President, Basketball Operations, Strategy and Innovation Ashley Battle - are establishing a foundation rooted in innovation, player-first development, and global expertise. Together, they reflect the Fire's broader mission to redefine what modern basketball can look like and to build an organization that leads the evolution of the women's game.

Under RAJ Sports, the Fire and the NWSL's Portland Thorns are advancing a new era of women's athletics - from building the first-of-its-kind women's professional training facility to investing in leadership that challenges convention. Together, they cement Portland's position as the epicenter of women's sports and innovation.

Sarama's arrival marks another milestone in the organization's vision to bring women's basketball back to Portland and reimagine what a modern sports franchise can be.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 17, 2025

Portland Fire Names Alex Sarama as Head Coach - Portland Fire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.