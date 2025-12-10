Portland Fire Announces Toyota as Community Game Changer

Published on December 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced a new partnership with Toyota, who will become the exclusive auto partner and Community Game Changer of the franchise. Now as a partner of both women's sports teams in the RAJ Sports portfolio in the Portland Fire and the Portland Thorns, Toyota continues to show its investment and belief in the Portland community and women's sports.

As part of the partnership launch, Toyota and the Portland Fire filled a Toyota vehicle with WNBA basketballs, with Fire General Manager Vanja Černivec and Vice President of Basketball Operations, Strategy and Innovation, Ashley Battle, on hand to deliver the basketballs to local girls basketball players.

"This partnership is a testament to what's possible when brands buy in to women's sports," said Portland Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill. "Connecting with the community of Portland is a key pillar for the Fire, and Toyota's support will help us bring the best experiences to our fans as well as make an impact across the region."

"We are thrilled to be the inaugural automotive partner of the Portland Fire and are looking forward to cheering them on next year," said Russ Humberston Jr., President of the Pacific Northwest Toyota Dealers Association. "Connecting with the community through meaningful touchpoints that can empower young women to cultivate a career in sports makes working with the Portland Fire a slam dunk."

Play Like a Pro: Building Confidence On and Off Court Toyota and Portland Fire will host Play Like a Pro, a youth clinic focused on inspiring and empowering young girls interested in the game of basketball. The clinic will provide hands-on training led by players and coaches as well as a mental wellness session focused on confidence and a gameday mindset.

Fueling Fans: Bringing The Fire Energy Toyota is bringing the excitement from the basketball court to the community through dynamic fan-focused activations. Toyota will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Portland Fire Street Team, engaging with fans on game day and taking the Fire on the road through pop-up events and activations across Portland and local dealerships.

United Impact: Empowerment that Inspires At the heart of the partnership between the Portland Fire, Portland Thorns and Toyota is a shared commitment to empowering girls and women across the Rose City. This commitment will be shown through the extension of signature community initiatives to the Fire including Her Voice Council and Lead(HER)s of Tomorrow, designed to support women and girls in sports, career development and beyond.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 10, 2025

Portland Fire Announces Toyota as Community Game Changer - Portland Fire

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.