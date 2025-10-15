LOVB Announces First Expansion Team: Introducing LOVB Los Angeles

Published on October 15, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Los Angeles News Release







Pro volleyball is coming to the City of Angels!

League One Volleyball today announced that Alexis Ohanian and Seven Seven Six have entered into definitive agreements to lead the ownership group of its newest professional team, LOVB Los Angeles Volleyball. Building upon Southern California's rich volleyball heritage, LOVB Los Angeles will become the league's seventh professional team, debuting at the start of Season Three in January 2027.

"We're thrilled to partner with Alexis and the Seven Seven Six team, true women's sports champions who share our vision for the impact professional volleyball can have in the United States," said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. "Their commitment strengthens the entire volleyball ecosystem, and marks an exciting new chapter for LOVB and the sport as a whole. We can't wait to work with them to bring professional women's volleyball to Southern California as we continue to grow the sport across the U.S."

LOVB has developed a model unique to American sports: a fully connected national ecosystem that fuels participation, develops talent, connects grassroots volleyball to the professional stage, and engages and grows communities of volleyball fans. In Southern California, that ecosystem includes top ranked youth clubs including Team Rockstar and SC Rockstar (formerly Mizuno Long Beach and SCVC), Tstreet Inland Empire and the #1 club in Orange County, Tstreet Irvine. These clubs bring together 900+ girls and boys across the region who will have the opportunity to learn from their idols in the sport, as they train alongside and witness first hand an all new path to pro.

"We're excited to make LOVB the third jewel in Seven Seven Six's LA sports family," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six, and Founding Control Owner of the NWSL's Angel City FC and TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club. "Volleyball is such a natural addition for Southern California, which has already proven how warmly it embraces new pro sports teams."

LOVB's approach to ownership groups has focused on bringing together the right owners for the right markets. LOVB's ownership structure unites team and league equity, ensuring a shared commitment to long-term growth. Together, with its new Los Angeles partners, LOVB will continue to drive fandom, expand access and establish the future of professional volleyball in the U.S.

"Los Angeles holds an incredible amount of volleyball currency," said Stephanie Alger, Chief Growth Officer at LOVB. "From top youth clubs to high schools and universities, the region is a hotbed of talent and fandom. As we determined locations for our next professional team, Southern California was an easy choice - Los Angeles lives and breathes volleyball, and we could not be more excited to work with Alexis and the Seven Seven Six team to introduce LOVB Los Angeles in 2027."

Alger, with assistance from leading international law firm Proskauer, led the ownership agreement negotiations with Seven Seven Six.

With 46 million volleyball fans in the U.S. today, LOVB has attracted leading investors across sports, entertainment and business who all believe in the deliberate, community-first approach to its growth. Today, LOVB operates the nation's largest youth platform, serving over 25,000 junior athletes and 3,000 coaches in 28 states. Building on that foundation, LOVB launched its pro league with teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska and Salt Lake -featuring championship-caliber athletes, elite coaches, and world-class staff-which will return for its second season in January 2026,







