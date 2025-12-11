Valkyries Scheduled for 14 National Broadcasts in 2026 MLV Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries. 2025 MLV Champions, will have 14 of their 28 regular season matches featured on national broadcasts this season, as Major League Volleyball unveiled its full schedule Thursday.

The full match schedule will deliver extensive live coverage of several marquee matchups, culminating in the Major League Volleyball Championship in May. CBS Sports and Roku Sports Channel will again be league partners, and will be joined by ION - broadcasting live the MLV Championship semifinals and final - and MLV's newest league outlet, VICE.

The Valkyries will have six home matches at Addition Financial Arena that will be nationally broadcasted, while eight of Orlando's road matches will be covered nationally. All non-broadcast matches will be available on the MLV YouTube channel. The full Valkyries national schedule includes:

Friday, January 9 vs. Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Sunday, January 18 at Omaha at 4 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Friday, February 13 at Indy at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Sunday, February 15 at Omaha at 6 p.m. EST | VICE TV

Sunday, February 22 vs. Columbus at 4 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Friday, February 27 at Dallas at 8 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Sunday, March 1 vs. Grand Rapids at 3 p.m. EST | VICE TV

Thursday, March 5 vs Columbus at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Thursday, March 12 at Indy at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Thursday, March 19 at Atlanta at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Saturday, April 4 at Atlanta at 6 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Thursday, April 16 vs. Omaha at 7 p.m. EST | Roku Sports Channel

Sunday, April 19 vs. San Diego at 3 p.m. EST | CBS Sports Network

Sunday, May 3 at Dallas at 4 p.m. EST | VICE TV

The broadcast slate includes:

A trio of matches on opening weekend - including Orlando raising its championship banner on Friday, Jan. 9 and Dallas playing its first match in team history on Saturday, Jan. 10 - both on Roku Sports Channel. Atlanta will then host Grand Rapids to open CBS Sports Network's slate on Sunday, Jan. 11.

A Thursday "Match of the Week" on Roku Sports Channel at least 11 times during the season, including eight straight weeks in February and March.

Matches on 10 different Sundays from February through the end of the season on VICE.

The second Major League Volleyball All-Star Match live on CBS and Paramount+.

The MLV Championship on ION, a network that reaches every U.S. television household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services.

MLV's expanded broadcast reach continues to accelerate the league's visibility, strengthen partnerships with media and corporate sponsors, and continue building a premier environment for professional volleyball talent.







