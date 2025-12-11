MLV Announces Extensive 2026 National Broadcast Schedule

Major League Volleyball (MLV) has announced a landmark 50-match national broadcast schedule, marking the league's most expansive media rollout to date and another milestone in the continued growth of professional volleyball in the United States.

The schedule will deliver extensive live coverage of several marquee matchups, culminating in the Major League Volleyball Championship in May. CBS Sports and Roku Sports Channel will again be league partners, and will be joined by ION - broadcasting live the MLV Championship semifinals and final - and MLV's newest league outlet, VICE.

Fans across the country will be able to tune in through a mix of national networks, ensuring unprecedented access. For the third year in a row, all other matches will also be available via the MLV YouTube Channel and locally through team agreements in local markets.

The broadcast slate includes:

A trio of matches on opening weekend - including Orlando raising its championship banner on Friday, Jan. 9 and Dallas playing its first match in team history on Saturday, Jan. 10 - both on Roku Sports Channel. Atlanta will then host Grand Rapids to open CBS Sports Network's slate on Sunday, Jan. 11.

A Thursday "Match of the Week" on Roku Sports Channel at least 11 times during the season, including eight straight weeks in February and March.

Matches on 10 different Sundays from February through the end of the season on VICE.

The second Major League Volleyball All-Star Match live on CBS and Paramount+.

The MLV Championship on ION, a network that reaches every U.S. television household over-the-air and on all major pay TV and connected TV/FAST services.

MLV's expanded broadcast reach continues to accelerate the league's visibility, strengthen partnerships with media and corporate sponsors, and continue building a premier environment for professional volleyball talent.

2026 Major League Volleyball Broadcast Schedule

(as of December 10, Subject to change)

Date Match Network Time

Friday, January 9 Grand Rapids at Orlando Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, January 10 Indy at Dallas Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, January 11 Grand Rapids at Atlanta CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Sunday, January 18 Orlando at Omaha CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Sunday, February 1 San Diego at Atlanta VICE TV 3 pm ET

Omaha at Grand Rapids CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Thursday, February 5 Omaha at Dallas Roku Sports Channel 8 pm ET

Friday, February 6 Columbus at San Diego CBS Sports Network 10 pm ET

Sunday, February 8 Grand Rapids at Dallas VICE TV 3 pm ET

Thursday, February 12 San Diego at Grand Rapids Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Friday, February 13 Orlando at Indy Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, February 14 Dallas at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, February 15 Orlando at Omaha VICE TV 6 pm ET

Thursday, February 19 Columbus at Atlanta Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, February 22 Columbus at Orlando CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Omaha at San Diego VICE TV 7 pm ET

Thursday, February 26 Atlanta at Omaha Roku Sports Channel 8 pm ET

Friday, February 27 Orlando at Dallas CBS Sports Network 8 pm ET

Sunday, March 1 Omaha at Indy CBS Sports Network 2 pm ET

Grand Rapids at Orlando VICE TV 3 pm ET

Thursday, March 5 Columbus at Orlando Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, March 7 Omaha at Grand Rapids Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Tuesday, March 10 Omaha at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Thursday, March 12 Orlando at Indy Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, March 14 Indy at Omaha Roku Sports Channel 8 pm ET

Sunday, March 15 Atlanta at Dallas CBS Sports Network 4 pm ET

Thursday, March 19 Orlando at Atlanta Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Columbus at Indy CBS Sports Network 8 pm ET

Friday, March 20 Grand Rapids at Omaha CBS Sports Network 8 pm ET

Wednesday, March 25 Indy at Grand Rapids CBS Sports Network 7 pm ET

Thursday, March 26 Atlanta at Dallas Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, March 28 MLV All-Star Match CBS Noon ET

Thursday, April 2 Omaha at Atlanta Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Saturday, April 4 Orlando at Atlanta CBS Sports Network 6 pm ET

Sunday, April 5 Grand Rapids at Columbus VICE TV 5 pm ET

Dallas at San Diego Roku Sports Channel 8 pm ET

Thursday, April 9 Indy at San Diego CBS Sports Network 10 pm ET

Friday, April 10 Atlanta at Columbus Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, April 12 Columbus at Grand Rapids Roku Sports Channel 3 pm ET

Atlanta at Indy VICE TV 3 pm ET

Thursday, April 16 Omaha at Orlando Roku Sports Channel 7 pm ET

Sunday, April 19 San Diego at Orlando CBS Sports Network 3 pm ET

Dallas at Indy VICE TV 6 pm ET

Sunday, April 26 San Diego at Columbus VICE TV 2 pm ET

Indy at Atlanta CBS Sports Network TBD

Thursday, April 30 Grand Rapids at San Diego Roku Sports Channel 10 pm ET

Sunday, May 3 Orlando at Dallas VICE TV 4 pm ET

Thursday, May 7 MLV Championship Semifinal #1 ION TBD

MLV Championship Semifinal #2 ION TBD

Saturday, May 9 MLV Championship Final ION TBD







