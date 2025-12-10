Orlando Pushes Dentil Praia to the Wire in Set Three, Drops Second Pool Play Match 0-3

Orlando Valkyries lineup against Dentil Praia Clube

SÃO PAULO, Brazil - After dropping the first match of pool play to Imoco Conegliano on Tuesday, the Orlando Valkyries, 2025 MLV champions, had a quick turnaround with an 10 a.m. local start on Wednesday morning, ultimately falling to Dentil Praia Clube (Brazil) 0-3 (23-25, 15-25, 26-28). Looking to spark the group after match one, Head Coach Amy Pauly adjusted the starting lineup, inserting Gabrielle Benda at setter and Charitie Luper at outside hitter in place of Hannah Pukis and Hannah Maddux.

Orlando went toe-to-toe with Praia in a tightly contested first set, powered by Brittany Abercrombie, who posted an .857 efficiency with six kills. Luper added three kills on a .428 efficiency to help keep the scoring going.

After a challenging second set where Luper was the only Valkyrie to finish with more than two kills, finishing with four, Orlando responded with its strongest frame of the match in the third. The Valkyries pushed Praia past the 25-point mark and had three set-point opportunities to take the third but couldn't convert, dropping the set 26-28.

Five Valkyries tallied more than two kills in the final set: Luper and Abercrombie with six each, Hannah Maddux with four, Kaz Brown with three, and Natalie Foster with two, showcasing a balanced offensive rhythm despite the narrow loss.

Notes:

Brittany Abercrombie led the match with 15 points

Brittany Abercrombie and Charitie Luper both finished with a match-high 13 kills

Dentil Praia out blocked Orlando 10-6

Dentil Praia committed 16 errors to Orlando's 11

Next Match:

0-2 Orlando Valkyries vs. 0-1 Zamalek Sporting Club (Egypt) | Thursday, Dec 11. 8:00 a.m. ET | VBTV

