Columbus Fury Partners with Renewal by Andersen for 2026 Season

Published on January 2, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury is proud to announce Renewal by Andersen as an official partner for the 2026 season and beyond.

Renewal by Andersen is the full-service window and door replacement division of Andersen Corporation-an American company with roots dating back to 1903. A highly acclaimed company, Renewal by Andersen is the most awarded window and patio door manufacturer brand in the U.S. by J.D. Power.

As part of the partnership, Renewal by Andersen will have a strong presence on our concourse this season and will be presenting our Season Ticket Renewal initiatives for the 2027 season.

The Fury open the season on the road on Thursday, January 8 at the Atlanta Vibe before returning to Nationwide Arena for the home opener on Saturday, January 10 against the Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m.

