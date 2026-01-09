Columbus Fury Top Atlanta Vibe 3-1 in Season Opener

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

The Columbus Fury topped the Atlanta Vibe 3-1 Thursday in Atlanta's Major League Volleyball season opener.

Atlanta took the early lead with a 25-23 result in the first set but fell just short in a marathon rally second set, 31-29.

The Fury took the third set 25-23 and seized the victory with a 25-19 closeout in the fourth set.

Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth complimented her team on their serves and battling through back and forth sets.

"We've got to make the easy plays in January to make the hard plays in May," Banwarth said. "We have a lot to learn but I'm looking forward to getting back in the gym."

Outside Hitter Leah Edmond, who has played for the Vibe since the team's inaugural season, paced the team with 17 points and 16 kills. Libero Britt Rampelberg and Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones were the heart of Atlanta's defense while combining for 29 digs.

Middle Blocker Raven Colvin patrolled the net with six blocks, including three in the third set.

Rookie Setter Maddie Waak, who last month won the NCAA Volleyball title with Texas A&M, made an impression in her Vibe debut with 47 assists.

Edmond highlighted Waak's ability to run the offense efficiently after such a short time and that the team has the fire to make the fixes necessary.

"That's really exciting to be around a group that was so collaborative as soon as we got off the court knowing we need to fix this quickly," Edmond said.

Atlanta looks to rebound in the second game of the season at home Sunday at 4 pm against the Grand Rapids Rise.







