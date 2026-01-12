Atlanta Vibe Roll to 3-0 Sweep over Grand Rapids

Published on January 11, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







The Atlanta Vibe swept the Grand Rapids Rise in three sets Sunday for the team's first victory of the 2026 Major League Volleyball season.

Outside Hitter Leah Edmond was dominant from the outset - racking up 20 kills, two aces and eight digs to lead a lively team effort and rebound from Thursday night's season opening loss.

"That was really exciting as a team for us to be like 'oh wait, we can make a turnaround and we can do it quickly and we can play the way that we know,'" Edmond said. "So now, we set an even higher expectation of how we are supposed to play and I think that's a good thing, especially in January."

Atlanta took the early lead with a 29-27 result in the first set through a 10 kill opening effort from Edmond.

The Vibe built on their lead in the second set for a 25-23 win built on Opposite Hitter Anna Dixon's seven digs and five kills. Atlanta emphatically closed out the proceedings with a 25-14 third set through a combined effort from Edmond's two aces and Outside Hitter Pia Timmer's five kills.

Setter Shannon Shields, who started for the first time this season and added 42 assists against Grand Rapids, said she could "feel the joy" on the court.

Atlanta Vibe Head Coach Kayla Banwarth highlighted to her players that if they made the easy plays, then the hard plays would feel less impossible. Ball handling, communication and hustling back to their spot gave the Vibe more opportunity to execute freedom and flow.

"We came out playing Vibe volleyball tonight," Atlanta Head Coach Kayla Banwarth said. "It feels good to have that win under our belt."

Atlanta hits the road for the first time this season for the next two games against the Omaha Supernovas on January 16 and the San Diego Mojo on January 18. The Vibe return to Gas South Arena on January 22 against the Dallas Pulse. Tickets are available.







Major League Volleyball Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.