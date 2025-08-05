Volleyball Leagues Announce Historic Plan: The New MLV

August 5, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV) News Release







In a landmark move for the sport, Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) and Major League Volleyball have announced plans for a single, united league poised to elevate professional women's volleyball in the United States. The unified league will be branded as MLV.

This is an exciting moment for professional women's volleyball. The unification and modernization of the business model brings in new team owners, league governance, ownership standards and an innovative approach to off-court player opportunities and fan engagement.

MLV will be the longest running professional women's volleyball league and the only one operating with independently owned teams in-market, alongside a league structure built to resemble those at the pinnacle of sports. It will build on its first two successful seasons, which saw outstanding digital engagement, with more than 80 million social impressions, nearly one million total engagements and over 250,000 social followers. In addition, attendance has reached more than 750,000 over the first two campaigns, with 45 nationally-televised matches - including an inaugural All-Star Match that drew a peak viewership of 445,000 on CBS network television.

Scheduled to begin play in January 2026, MLV is an evolution of PVF and the upcoming campaign will be recorded as the league's third season. This new structure and brand have been established to provide a centralized, elite platform for the sport - delivering world class competition, scalable infrastructure, national media exposure, and commercial sustainability. It represents a definitive step forward for women's pro volleyball, with the goal of elevating the sport to its rightful place among America's major leagues.

MLV will feature the following team lineup for 2026 - Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego. In 2027, the league is currently slated to expand with two more franchises with the addition of teams in Washington DC and Northern California, who will use '26 to introduce fans to the league in advance of their inaugural seasons. The Northern California team is majority owned by entrepreneur Vivek Ranadivé and DC is owned by the controlling partners of D.C. United.

The 2026 season will commence later this week, with the opening of the free agency signing period on Thursday, August 7 at 5 pm ET. At that time, teams will begin to construct their rosters in the hopes of capturing the MLV Championship. The league has several exciting subsequent announcements planned in the future, including season schedules, team ownership, special events and more.

BofA Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Pro Volleyball Federation.

Dan DeVos, CEO/Owner, Grand Rapids Rise: "This is a major step in the evolution of pro women's volleyball here in the United States. Our love and dedication for this sport has been our foundation, and this next phase will be represented by a unified, professionally governed league with the scale and operational strength to match the ambitions of the sport. We're delighted for what's to come."

Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO: "To see the sport continue to grow with the consolidation of these teams and their leaders elevates the excitement level to new heights. Our belief in the team-ownership model that we played under for the first two seasons is stronger than ever and will showcase the sport at a greater level throughout the nation."

Vivek Ranadivé, Owner, Northern California MLV Team: "I'm incredibly excited to bring MLV to Northern California. Women's volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with fan interest and viewership at an all-time high. We have a unique opportunity to build something special, elevate these phenomenal athletes, and create unforgettable fan experiences."

Benjamin Priest, Governing Co-Owner of Omaha Supernovas: "Bringing together a group of powerful visionaries and business leaders is no simple task - and for pro women's volleyball this is a great example of collective bigger picture thinking. Beyond excited for what is to come."

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball, entering its third season, is the first formal professional volleyball league for women in the United States. Designed to elevate the sport through world class competition, commercial innovation, and cultural relevance, MLV brings together elite athletes, visionary leadership and global ambition. With alignment to USA Volleyball and a commitment to Olympic development, MLV serves as the premier pathway from professional play to the world stage.

MLV QUESTIONS & ANSWERS

Why did this unification happen?

Bringing together these parties provides the greatest opportunity to continue growing the sport of volleyball in the United States - while offering the best platform for these amazing athletes.

Why did it take so long to make this announcement?

As with any significant business opportunity, there are many facets that must be collaborated on to be successful. The leadership involved wanted to make sure to get it done right - not just quickly.

Is this the same Omaha Supernovas team that has been in Pro Volleyball Federation?

Yes! The Omaha Supernovas will continue to be part of the league moving forward and face some of the same rivals, along with new ones, that NovasNation has grown to expect.

What happened to the Vegas Thrill?

The Vegas Thrill are currently soliciting new owners but have not been able to finalize the specifics prior to this announcement. The Thrill have been an outstanding charter member of Pro Volleyball Federation and, should a new ownership group be secured, would have the opportunity to continue playing professional volleyball at the highest level.

When will teams begin to sign players?

The free agency signing period will begin on Thursday, August 7 at 5 pm ET.

Will players be able to sign with Dallas then as well?

Yes! Dallas will be part of the league as a fully operational franchise. In addition to having the ability to sign players beginning on Thursday, the team will have several more exciting announcements coming in the near future.

How many matches will be played in 2026?

Now that the team lineup has been announced, the league will begin working on the schedule for 2026 in conjunction with the teams and their venues. The exact schedule, including number of matches and start dates, can be expected in late September or October.

What will DC and Northern California be doing in 2026?

Both will be invested and involved in league governance and are confirmed as MLV teams that will compete on the court in 2027. During the actual upcoming season, both markets will look to host events & matches to engage their local fan bases and set the stage for competition by their teams in '27.

How many other new teams will be added?

While we expect this to be the full MLV lineup for 2026, professional volleyball continues to grow and interest is at an all-time high. There are many great markets for volleyball around the nation and the league could potentially welcome more teams should ownership groups fit what we believe is our successful model.

Kerri Walsh Jennings was previously involved with Major League Volleyball. Is that the case today?

Walsh Jennings is an outstanding advocate for the sport and an announcement regarding any team ownership involvement or advisory roles she may fulfill will be made in the future.

What else can we expect to see from MLV?

Plenty! In addition to the schedule, fans can expect see news on governance and structure, rebranding of various assets (digital, uniforms and more) along with further definitive plans on the future of MLV moving forward.







Major League Volleyball Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.