Omaha Supernovas Lead New Era as Part of Major League Volleyball 2026

August 5, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are excited to announce their inclusion in the unification of Pro Volleyball Federation and Major League Volleyball; a move to create a single, united league poised to elevate professional women's volleyball in the United States. The unified league will be consolidated under the MLV branding.

MLV will continue to use the proven and highly successful franchise model to foster team competitiveness, deepen fan engagement, and fuel long-term brand growth - hallmarks that have propelled the Supernovas to record-breaking attendance, premier sponsorships, and championship-caliber performance on the court.

Continuing to play at the CHI Health Center in 2026 and beyond, this landmark consolidation will see the Supernovas compete as one of eight franchises when MLV launches in January 2026. Teams in Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Orlando, and San Diego will begin play in 2026 with additional franchises in Washington D.C. and Northern California starting play in 2027.

The franchise's next evolution will be spearheaded by Ben Priest, appointed Co-Owner & Governor of the Omaha Supernovas, alongside Omaha Serial Entrepreneur Daniel White and Global Superstar Jason Derulo, as Majority Ownership and Co-Founders. Priest is one of the earliest and most influential U.S.-based executives to drive the cultural and strategic growth of Formula 1 in North America.

Joining them in this bold push is Dharpan Randhawa, named Co-Owner & Commercial Advisor, who will architect the franchise's commercial strategy. A globally respected sports executive and equity partner, Randhawa will work closely with existing Co-Owner and Operating Partner of the Supernovas, Kirk Thompson.

"This is a defining moment for the Supernovas and professional volleyball in the United States," said Team President Diane Mendenhall. "Unified by the vision to elevate our sport to a major-league level, MLV reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class product on the court, creating unforgettable in-venue fan experiences, and building a stage where every young fan can dream of playing one day. MLV isn't just here to elevate, but to lay the foundation for making professional volleyball a lasting part of the American sports culture and landscape."

The Supernovas are global trailblazers in the growth of professional volleyball, coming off a historic 2025 season in which the franchise led the world in average attendance with 10,925 per match across 14 contests at the CHI Health Center - a 13% increase from 2024's world-leading 9,656 average. Omaha drew a total attendance of 152,949 to mark a staggering 32% year-over-year increase.

The second-year franchise broke its own U.S. pro volleyball attendance record five times in 2025, including a new benchmark of 13,486 fans for the Supernovas' five-set victory over the rival Atlanta Vibe for the season opener on January 10. Omaha had more than 10,000 at nine matches in 2025, including five attendance marks that topped 12,000.

Ticket information for the 2026 season, including renewals and new season tickets, will be announced in the coming days.







