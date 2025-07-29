Supernovas Libero Allison Whitten Named Assistant Coach at College of Saint Mary

OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, proudly congratulates Allison Whitten on joining the College of Saint Mary volleyball coaching staff.

A South Carolina native, Whitten recently finished her first professional season with the Supernovas in 2025, emerging as the team's starting libero over the final five matches. Her strong defensive play helped propel Omaha to capture the league's regular season title.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join the coaching staff at CSM! The fall college season is the perfect complement to the professional season in the spring, allowing me to experience the best of both coaching and playing," Whitten said. "It's a chance for me to stay connected with the sport I love and keep developing as a player. That experience helps me bring even more back to the court as a coach. My hope is to add to the previous success of the Flames while continuing to train and prepare myself for the upcoming pro season."

Before turning pro, Whitten enjoyed a standout five-year collegiate career. She was a four-year starter at Morehead State before transferring to Creighton for her final season in 2022. There, she became the Bluejays' starting libero and aided the program to a share of the Big East title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

"I am extremely happy to have Allison join our staff,'' CSM Head Coach Rick Pruett said. "She will bring a lot of energy and knowledge to our team. She will be our passing and defensive coach and will help our team to improve those parts of our game.''

Pruett enters his ninth season leading the Flames, having compiled a 146-96record with four NAIA national tournament appearances. He also currently serves as the Supernovas' Director of Operations.

The College of Saint Mary has been a premier partner of the Supernovas since the team's inaugural season. CSM's Lied Fitness Center and Fieldhouse currently serves as the franchise's official practice facility, providing a state-of-the-art space for training, practices, and special events. One highlight was the 2025 Supernovas Season Ticket Member event, which brought more than 1,200 fans into the fieldhouse to watch an open practice. Following nearly 18 months of construction, the $18 million facility opened in August 2021. The project included a 75,000 square foot addition to the existing Lied Fitness Center, along with a 15,000 square foot renovation of the original space.

