Omaha Supernovas and Project Harmony Unveil Elevated 2026 Partnership

July 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are pleased to extend and elevate their partnership with Project Harmony Child Advocacy Center for the upcoming 2026 season, strengthening a relationship that has positively impacted families and youth across the Omaha metro and throughout Nebraska.

Project Harmony will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the Rising Stars Kids Club, which experienced an impressive 300% increase in membership from 2024 to 2025. Supported by their commitment, Kids Club members received complimentary tickets to five Supernovas home matches during the 2025 season, furthering the joint mission to expand the reach and accessibility of volleyball in the region.

New for 2026, Project Harmony will spearhead the franchise's first-ever Blue Out Night, which will take place on an April home match at the CHI Health Center. With support from Kiewit, Blue Out Night will shine a spotlight on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, observed each April.

Additionally, Mini-Nova video series will return in 2026, featuring select members from the Project Harmony Kids Club as on-camera correspondents to interview Supernovas players and share behind-the-scenes moments throughout the season.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with the Omaha Supernovas to not only bring families together through the excitement of volleyball, but also to raise awareness around the critical issue of child abuse prevention," said Angela Roeber, Chief Communications Officer of Project Harmony. "Through initiatives like the Kids Club and Blue Out Night, we are creating meaningful moments that empower youth, engage our community, and reinforce our shared commitment to building a safer, stronger future for all children."

Back for another action-packed season, the Project Harmony Kids Club will offer young Supernovas fans exclusive access to special experiences throughout the 2026 season. Created to be fun, meaningful, and affordable, memberships offer unique opportunities for kids to connect with their favorite players and be part of the unmatched energy and world-class atmosphere at Supernovas home matches.

Starting on August 12, you can secure your membership at Supernovas.com and discover all the exciting benefits of joining the 2026 Project Harmony Kids Club.

To kick off the 2026 partnership, Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson, Team President Diane Mendenhall, and assistant coach Thomas Robson assisted Project Harmony in taking donations for National Be Someone Day on Monday, July 21. On National Be Someone Day, take the pledge to be the person to make a difference in a child's life. Most importantly, be someone prepared to report when a child trusts you enough to tell you they've been hurt.

Founded in Omaha in 1996, Project Harmony began with a mission to provide immediate, effective, and compassionate support to children and caregivers impacted by trauma. Thanks to the unwavering support of the Omaha community, the organization has grown into a collaborative campus where more than 400 professionals now work side by side to deliver the strongest possible response to child abuse and neglect.

Today's partnership announcement continues the accelerated growth of local sponsorship support after the Omaha Supernovas saw its number of partners more than double from 2024 to 2025.

Limited inventory is still available for the 2026 season. Partner with champions today by visiting Supernovas.com!







Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 21, 2025

Omaha Supernovas and Project Harmony Unveil Elevated 2026 Partnership - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.