Postgame Notes: Min vs Chi (7.6.25)

July 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 80 (17-2), CHICAGO SKY 75 (5-12)

July 6, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Courtney Williams powered the Lynx tonight, tying a season-high 25 points (including 11 in the third quarter) on 10-of-17 from the floor and a season-high-tying 3-for-3 from the line tonight, a game-high eight rebounds and a game-high-tying six assists. Tonight marks Williams' second 25+ point game of the season (15th career) and first 25+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (ninth career) and first since Aug. 4, 2023 at Dallas. She becomes the 14th player in Lynx history to tally 25+ points/5+ rebounds/5+ assists in a game.

With her six assists tonight, Williams (currently at 1,206) passed Vickie Johnson to move into 24th on the WNBA's all-time assists leaderboard and moved into ninth all-time in Lynx assists records passing Renee Montgomery (currently at 333).

Tonight marks the third time that Williams has led the Lynx in rebounds in a game and team-leading 13th time leading the Lynx in assists.

Napheesa Collier ended tonight's game against the Sky with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting and seven rebounds, her fifth straight 20+ point game and 13th of the season (90th career).

By going a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line tonight, Collier extended her free throw streak to 45 straight makes, breaking a 16-year old franchise record for consecutive made free-throws.

45- Napheesa Collier (June 3, 2025-PRESENT)

44- Candice Wiggins (Sept. 9, 2009-June 22, 2010)

43- Seimone Augustus ¬â(Aug. 9, 2014-May 27, 2016)

41- Lindsay Whalen (May 15- June 1, 2010)

38- Kayla McBride ¬â(May 30, 2021-July 7, 2021)

38- Katie Smith ¬â(June 10-24, 2000)

Diamond Miller finished with 10 points on 3-of-4 from the floor, including shooting 2-of-3 from three. Miller has made five of her last eight three-point attempts and is 9-of-16 this season from beyond the arc.

In 12:00 minutes of action off the bench, Maria Kliundikova recorded five points, four rebounds, and a career-high three blocks. Kliundikova's basket at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter gave the Lynx their first lead of the night.

Alanna Smith delivered the game sealing block with .07 left in the fourth quarter, marking her second block of night. Tonight marked Smith's 15th game this season with 2+ blocks, and she now leads the league with 44 total blocks on the season and ranks second in blocks per game (2.4 bpg). Team Notes

With tonight's 80-75 win over the Sky, Minnesota remains undefeated at Target Center, improving to 11-0 at home, setting a franchise record for the most wins at home to begin a season and the fifth-longest streak in WNBA history. Longest home win-streaks to start a season for Minnesota:

1. 11 - 2025 ¬â ¬â

2. 10- 2016 ¬â ¬â

10- 2013 ¬â ¬â

Only four teams in WNBA history have longer home win streaks to start a season:

17 games (Seattle Storm in 2010)

16 games (Los Angeles Sparks in 2001)

16 games (Las Vegas Aces in 2023)

12 games (Cleveland Rockers in 2001)

Defensively, Minnesota limited Chicago to 37.2% (29-of-78) shooting from the field, marking the eighth time this season the Lynx have held an opponent below 40% shooting from the field. Minnesota improves to 172-9 since the start of the 2011 season when holding opponents to under 40% from the floor.

Minnesota's bench outscored Chicago's reserves 19-2 in tonight's win, led by Miller's 10 points. This marks the 11th game this season that the Lynx bench has scored 15+ points this season.

The Lynx finished the night with 10 blocks on the night, with five different players recording at least one block. Four players (Collier, Kliundikova, Miller, and Smith) had multiple blocks with Kliundikova leading the way with three. Minnesota leads the league in total blocks (101) and blocks per game (5.3).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2025

