Portland Fire Announce Partnership with Dave's Killer Bread

Published on December 18, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire and Dave's Killer Bread®, the Portland-born organic bread and snack brand, today announced their partnership ahead of the Fire's 2026 debut season. As part of the brand's 20th anniversary celebration, Dave's Killer Bread becomes the first-ever bread partner of a WNBA team. The partnership demonstrates the brand's excitement and investment in women's basketball, while celebrating and supporting their hometown in Portland.

"As a brand that originated right here in Portland, Dave's Killer Bread is part of the fabric of our local community and cares so deeply about impacting Portland," said Portland Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill. "Their journey mirrors the Fire's own story: local roots, global reach, and a belief that greatness starts with giving back. We cannot wait to bring this partnership to life."

To kick off the partnership and the new year, Fire fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a full year of Dave's Killer Bread. The Fire's partnership with Dave's will be integrated into the team's game experience, highlighted by special giveaways, in-game contests and product sampling. The partnership will also feature the debut of "Breaking Bread," which will shine a spotlight on the Fire's new athletes.

Additionally, Dave's will install the "Dave's Killer Craving Station" that will fuel all athletes with healthful DKB products at the Fire and Portland Thorns dual-sport, world-class performance facility, slated to open in early 2026.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, the two brands welcomed guests to the 33rd annual Safeway Winter Wonderland powered by Dave's Killer Bread at the Portland International Raceway last week. Portland Fire General Manager, Vanja Černivec, welcomed guests with team giveaways, and all ticket proceeds benefitted Sunshine Division, a Portland nonprofit that has been providing free and immediate food relief to local families and individuals since 1923.

This partnership comes as the iconic local brand celebrates its 20-year anniversary, after first debuting at the Portland Farmers Market two decades ago. Dave's has since become America's leading organic brand, with a loyal fanbase affectionately known as "BreadHeads." Featuring a stacked lineup of killer products from bread to snack bars, Dave's pioneered the organic seeded bread category and has since expanded to 33 varieties of whole grain organic products.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.