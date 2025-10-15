Portland Fire Announced Hiring of Ashley Battle

Published on October 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







Portland, OR - The Portland Fire today announced the hiring of Ashley Battle as Vice President, Basketball Operations, Strategy and Innovation. In this role, Battle will oversee basketball operations, including roster construction and talent identification, while implementing innovative strategies across player performance and analytics. She will report directly to General Manager Vanja Černivec, working closely to execute the Fire's competitive and innovative vision as the franchise prepares for its return to court in 2026.

"It's exciting to be part of a franchise that's reimagining what player development and team culture can look like," said Battle. "Having been in the players' shoes, I know how powerful it is when an organization invests in every aspect of an athlete's growth. The Fire is building something special, and I'm proud to now be contributing to that vision."

"Ashley's multi-dimensional experience uniquely positions her to help the Portland Fire build a modern, holistic women's basketball organization," added Černivec. "Her insight as a former player will be especially invaluable from day one as we shape the future of this team."

A decorated former collegian and WNBA athlete, Battle joins the Fire after serving as Assistant General Manager for the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, and as a Scout for the Boston Celtics. In those roles, she contributed to player evaluation, development strategy and organizational operations. Battle has also spent the past three seasons providing in-game color commentary for the WNBA's Connecticut Sun, bringing her on-court experience and basketball insight to the broadcast booth. Previously, Battle held roles at Nike, the NBA, the WNBA, and Barnum Financial Group. She has also been a contributing member of Women in Nike (WIN) - a company-wide initiative advancing women across sport and business, originally founded by Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill.

A native of Pittsburgh, Battle went on to become a standout at the University of Connecticut, helping lead the Huskies to three consecutive NCAA championships (2002-04). During her time at UConn, she earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year honors (2003).

Drafted 25th overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft, Battle was a tenacious defender and rotation player in the league for six seasons, primarily with the New York Liberty, before concluding her on-court career with the San Antonio Silver Stars (now-Las Vegas Aces). She also competed in leagues internationally, expanding her global basketball perspective along the way.

Earlier in her playing career, Battle was a member of the USA Women's U18 National Team, capturing a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship in Mar Del Plata, Argentina in July 2000.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.