ESPN Signs New Five-Year Media Rights Agreement and Expands Relationship with Premier Lacrosse League

June 25, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) News Release







(NEW YORK) ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster have renewed a five-year media rights agreement that will span ESPN platforms. The deal begins with the 2026 season and encompasses all Premier Lacrosse League regular season, All-Star, Playoff and Championship games, Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League games, as well as future PLL and WLL Drafts.

Alongside the multi-year agreement, ESPN has also made a minority equity investment in the PLL, recognizing significant growth potential in the PLL's forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation.

"This partnership marks a historic moment for the PLL and WLL. ESPN's renewed commitment, along with their investment, speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse," said PLL Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil. "Together, we're not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we're building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow - with equity, innovation, and access at the center."

"This renewed partnership with ESPN is a major milestone for the continued rise of both the PLL and WLL," said Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League. "It underscores the momentum behind both our men's and women's leagues and the demand from a growing, passionate fanbase - unlocking new opportunities for our players, partners, and fans alike."

All PLL and WLL games will stream on ESPN+, with select games also presented across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions, said: "We're thrilled to continue our relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and expand our commitment to the ascendant sport by bringing the recently launched Women's Lacrosse League to ESPN. This renewal reflects our dedication to showcasing the best in lacrosse, growing the game across all levels, and delivering world-class competition to fans year-round."

