Pioneer League Creates New Team To Complete 2025 Season

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Today the Pioneer Baseball League's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Northern Colorado Owlz baseball club as a team in the league and has entered a new team, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, to complete the Owlz' 2025 season.

Field Manager Dimitri Young, Pitching Coach Ray King and their coaching staff will assume command of the Sky Sox, who open their first series in Grand Junction on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

"I am so grateful and proud of the Owlz players and coaches who have performed this season with the highest degree of professionalism," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "Under the leadership of manager Dimitri Young and pitching coach Ray King they've conducted themselves with utmost character and have honored the Pioneer League and the game of Baseball."

The Sky Sox will play their 2025 home games at blocktickets Park in Colorado Springs, home to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

For more information contact Riley-Kate Pappas at rkpappas@pioneerleague.com.







Pioneer League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.