Offense Shows, but Arms Falter in Another Loss to Idaho Falls

June 30, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their tenth game to the Idaho Falls Chukars in an offense-heavy 15-13 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Coley Kilpatrick made his professional debut as the Jackalopes starter, initially throwing a 14-pitch perfect first inning, but allowed four straight baserunners in the second and gave up two to give the Chukars their first lead of the day.

Kilpatrick was replaced by Tyler Curtis in the fourth inning after the Chukars scored their fifth run of the game, holding the line and heading into the bottom of the fourth with a three-run deficit. The Jackalopes tied up the game with three in that bottom of the fourth on back-to-back home runs from Christian Castaneda (his first professional homer) and Kendal Ewell.

With the score tied at 5-5 heading into the fifth, Curtis allowed eight straight batters aboard, including a streak of six consecutive hits, before recording his first out. Curtis eventually got out of the fifth himself, but the Chukars scored seven runs to take the lead for the final time in the game.

The Jackalopes offense responded immediately in the bottom of the fifth, getting five back courtesy of another back-to-back pair of home runs by Alex Pimentel and Mason Minzey.

Both bullpens after the fifth inning gave up three runs for the remainder of this game that was consistently within three runs down the stretch, but Steven Ordorica came in with the save opportunity in the ninth, gave up a homer to Isaac Nunez, and left the tying run stranded for his first save of 2025.

The Chukars offense had a leadoff hit in six of the nine innings, four of which left the yard. The Chukars hit six total home runs on the day, three from Chukars catcher Johnny Pappas, as they officially racked up 25 homers in the final week of June off of the Jackalopes.

Chukars starter Connor Harrison, despite giving up 10 earned runs, gets his third win over the Jackalopes this season, now 5-2 on the year. Tyler Curtis, who gave up the lead in the fifth, takes his fourth loss of 2025, now 0-4 on the season.

The Jackalopes finish the month of June with a record of 14-22, looking ahead to their next series at home against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, starting on Tuesday night at 6:35 PM MT.

Following the series with the Chukars, the Northern Colorado Owlz will come to town for a six-game series from July 1 to July 6. The Jackalopes will have their first fireworks night of the season on July 4 following the game against the Northern Colorado Owlz.







