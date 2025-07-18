Jackalopes Drop Third Straight to Yuba-Sutter

The Grand Junction Jackalopes lost their third consecutive game of the second half to the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers on another offense-heavy barn burner on Thursday.

The first inning was scoreless, but Jackalopes starter Blake Barquin gave up the lead in the top of the second, giving up three runs on six hits. Much like Wednesday night, that initial lead the High Wheelers got was held onto for the remainder of the game.

After a shutdown inning from High Wheelers starter Brett Wozniak, the High Wheelers put up a nine-spot in the third inning, pushing Barquin out of the game with two outs in the third, replaced by Albert Bobadilla in emergency long relief.

In his third professional start (fourth appearance), Barquin gave up a career-high 12 runs (seven earned) in a career-high 2.2 innings.

The Jackalopes broke the 12-0 shutout in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout by Spence Coffman, scoring the leadoff double Kendal Ewell hit off of Wozniak.

From the top of the third to the bottom of the seventh (10 straight half innings), no frame went scoreless on either side. The High Wheelers scored in six straight innings, seven total on the night, with four of those seven resulting in multiple runs.

Similarly, the Jackalopes scored in five straight innings, including home runs from Evan Scavotto and Alex Pimentel, for both, their 10th on the season. Despite the offensive outburst on both sides, the Jackalopes couldn't catch up and lost game three 21-10.

The Jackalopes put up two runs in the ninth to reach the double-digit mark for the first time this week, but also give up over 20 runs to the High Wheelers for the second time this week.

Barquin (0-1) records his first professional decision on the loss, while Wozniak (5-0) gave up five runs (four earned) in his six innings on the mound for his fifth on the season.

The High Wheelers, now up 3-0 in the series, can clinch the series with one more win in the final three games these two teams face off against each other in the 2025 regular season. Game four will kick off at 5:35 PM MT on Friday night, with a Laser Light Show presented by Clearnetworx due up after the game.

The second half of the Pioneer League season kicks off this week as the Jackalopes take on the High Wheelers at home. In the Pioneer League, the two teams that finish the highest in the first half and second half make up the four-team playoffs.







