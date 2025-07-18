PaddleHeads Announce Schedule Change Friday

July 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads have rolled into the 2nd half of the Pioneer League schedule this week playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers at Allegiance Field.

Missoula was scheduled to make a road trip to the state of Colorado in August taking on the Colorado Spring Sky Sox for the first time in franchise history. These 2 teams will still battle in a 6-game series next month. However, the host venue for this series has been changed with games now scheduled to take place in Missoula.

Due to facility issues, this series with Colorado Springs scheduled for August 13 through the 17 has been moved to Allegiance Field. This will give fans more opportunities to see the PaddleHeads in person while also catching a glimpse of a new franchise to the Garden City.

Games slated for Wednesday the 13th through Friday the 15th will be evening affairs with first pitch times slated for 6:35 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday's action will be matinee affairs. The PaddleHeads will host a double header on Saturday the 16th beginning at 1:00 p.m. Sunday's first pitch time is scheduled for 2:05.

To add to the fun of Saturday's double header, the PaddleHeads will also host a Home Run Derby with the Sky Sox. This will take place in between contests in the twin bill. Both of these contests of the double header will be 7 innings in length.

Tickets for all 6-games of this slate at Allegiance Field are available now at gopaddleheads.com. Every game of this series with Colorado Springs will also broadcast live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M..

The PaddleHeads (34-16) will be at home throughout the rest of the week playing host to the Great Falls Voyagers. Along with 4 fun filled games, there will also be some fun promotions on the docket. Friday the PaddleHeads will host 'Wizards and Wands Night' A night of magic, mischief, and baseball, complete with themed activities, costume contests, and enchanting surprises. Allegiance Field will then host its annual Brewfest Saturday with local breweries pouring on the concourse throughout the evening.

Action on Friday and Saturday is scheduled to begin with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. Sunday's matinee affair to wrap up the series gets rolling at 2:15. The PaddleHeads will also host Girls and Women in Sports day Sunday to honor and celebrate women in the game of baseball. If you cannot make it to the ballpark this week to experience the fun in person, tune in on ESPN Missoula to stay up to date throughout the week.







