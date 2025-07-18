Offense Leads Missoula Past Great Falls Friday

MISSOULA, MT - It would not take long for the Missoula PaddleHeads to find the scoreboard in game 4 of this series with the Great Falls Voyagers on Friday. Missoula immediately jumped to the lead in the bottom of the 1st with Roberto Pena driving home leadoff man Colby Wilkerson in the frame. Great Falls would be able to get past an early deficit Thursday night thanks to a big push of success offensively. They would have no such luck Friday night. The PaddleHeads offense would also have a productive night collectively.

The Missoula attack would tally runs in 6 separate innings reaching a double digit run total for the 3rd consecutive game against the Voyagers. Extra base hits would play a big role throughout the ballgame with Missoula tallying 9 throughout the course of the contest. Ryan Wentz would also turn in a quality outing on the mound earning his 2nd win in as many starts in 6 innings of work. This would all add up to a comfortable 11-6 victory for Missoula to even up this series at 2 games apiece.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st, home runs would put Missoula further in front in the next 2 innings. Pena would do damage again to get things rolling in the 2nd inning hitting his 4th home run of the series to give the PaddleHeads a 3-0 advantage. The 26th home run of the season for Pena is tied for the 3rd highest home run total in PaddleHead history. 2021 Pioneer League MVP Zach Almond would tally 26 for Missoula that season in 88 games played. Pena would finish 2-for-4 in the win Friday.

Back to back home runs would expand Missoula's advantage in the 3rd inning. Adam Fogel would be the first to leave earth hitting his 18th home run of the season down the right field line.

Nich Klemp would follow suit with the same approach making the score 6-0 in the inning. Fogel and Klemp both enjoyed productive nights in the middle of the order knocking in 5 combined runs in a pair of 2-for-4 performances.

Wentz would ensure this advantage would stand up in his 6 innings of work on the mound to earn his 4th win of the regular season. The right hander would strike out 8 batters in the outing allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. Wentz currently leads the team in strikeouts (61) on the season. The

former Boise Hawk also ranks 3rd in the Pioneer League in that category. A rally in the bottom of the 6th would also stretch Missoula's advantage even further.

The PaddleHeads lead would expand to 7 in the bottom of the 6th with a 3-run push. Mike Rosario would be the first to do damage in the frame bringing home a run with a single to left field. Rosario would finish the ballgame 3-for-5. The right fielder has recorded 7 hits in his last 2 games alone. Fogel, and Klemp would then put on the finishing touches offensively, bringing home runs on a sacrifice fly, and double to give Missoula a 10-3 advantage.

Great Falls would find the scoreboard throughout the contest with productive outs. All 6 runs to their total would come home on either an RBI groundout, or sacrifice fly throughout the contest.

Despite this success, this production would only make things look a little closer on the scoreboard as the PaddleHeads would cruise to the win column for the 2nd time in this 6-game set.

Both teams will look for an advantage in this 6-game series in Saturday's game 5 between Missoula (35-17), and Great Falls (16-36) after both teams split the first 4 games of this series.

Action at Allegiance Field is scheduled to get started with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. The PaddleHeads will also host their Annual Brewfest at the ballpark to add to the fun with local breweries pouring their best selections on the concourse throughout the night. If you cannot make it out, listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







