Different Night- Same Outcome as Mustangs Drop Fourth Straight

July 18, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







In another tight ballgame, the Billings Mustangs (0-4) fell to the Rocky Mountain Vibes (4-0) in a 7-6 loss on Friday night at Dehler Park.

The loss was the third one-run defeat in the first four games of the series as the Vibes clinched the series win with their victory.

The Mustangs scored first in a second consecutive game, but as was the case on Thursday night, the Vibes answered right back.

After the Mustangs scored a pair on a two-run double by Patrick Mills in the first, the Vibes took the lead with three runs of their own in the second.

The score would flip again in the fifth as Mills, who has had success against Vibes starter Evan Kowalski in the past, launched a two-run homer to right to make it 4-3 Mustangs.

Billings added another run in the sixth to take a two-run lead, but that disappeared in the seventh when Rocky Mountain scored twice to tie the game at five.

Another two-run inning for the Vibes followed in the eighth as they took a 7-5 advantage.

The Mustangs rallied to get one back in the bottom of the eighth, but could not bring in the tying run as they stranded a pair of runners on base.

In the top of the ninth, C.J. Colyer quickly got the first two outs before a walk to catcher Austin Chouinard. The Vibes then brought in a pinch runner with the apparent hope that they could bring Chouinard back in to catch the bottom of the ninth inning. The Pioneer League does have a rule that allows one substituted player to reenter the ballgame, but the Vibes had already used that up previously in the game. Mustangs manager Craig Maddox came out to protest the substitution and after a lengthy delay that resulted in the umpires looking up the rule, the game was able to continue and the Vibes were forced to switch catchers in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It made little difference in the end, however, as Hunter Bryan set down the Mustangs in order in the ninth to end the game.

Andrew Duran (1-0) picked up the win out of the bullpen for the Vibes as Cole Chimenti (0-3) suffered the loss and Bryan (5) got the save.

The two teams play again on Saturday night as the Mustangs continue to search for their first second half win. First pitch from Dehler Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT.







