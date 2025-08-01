Czerwinski Puzzles Mustang Bats in Shutout Loss

C.J. Czerwinski kept the Mustang hitters off-balance throughout the game on Friday night as the Billings Mustangs (8-8) fell to the Great Falls Voyagers (6-10) at Dehler Park.

One week after allowing eight runs on eleven hits to the Mustangs, the Voyagers right hander held the Mustangs to just three hits in a complete game shutout. It was the second time this season that Billings has been kept off the scoreboard.

Great Falls opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a pair of runs off of Hudson Boncal, who had a career long outing of 6.1 innings with just those two runs allowed.

The Voyagers doubled their lead with two unearned runs in the seventh and then added their fifth and final tally in the top of the ninth.

The Mustangs, despite the lack of hits, managed to put a runner on base in eight of the nine innings, but never saw a man reach third in the contest.

Czerwinski (2-6) earned the win as Boncal (2-3) was handed the loss.

With the series even at two, the teams square off again on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM MT and there will be a pregame Homerun Derby starting at 5:30 PM MT.







