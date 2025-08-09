Mustangs Win Derby; Drop Sixth Straight Game

The Billings Mustangs (9-14) were unable to find any offensive spark on Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Glacier Range Riders at Glacier Bank Park.

Former Mustang Grant Taylor held his old team to just two hits over seven shutout innings as the Mustangs were blanked on the scoreboard for the third time this season.

The Range Riders took an early lead with four runs in the first inning. They later added two more runs in the third as they managed to knock Daniel Foster out of the game early.

The Mustangs southpaw was charged with six runs over three innings of work.

Jaden Harris then entered out of the bullpen and tossed four shutout innings with six strikeouts in just his second appearance with the Mustangs.

Jack Maruskin followed with a scoreless eighth inning while adding a pair of punchouts.

The Mustangs did not manage to have a runner in scoring position until the eighth inning and their lone extra-base hit was a Jack O'Dowd double with two outs in the ninth.

Billings will look to prevent a six game sweep on Sunday afternoon as they wrap up their road trip. First pitch from Glacier Bank Park is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







